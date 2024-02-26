Smolder also wreaked havoc in LFL Div.2 with Pentakill by Pivac

During a match against Shonen Spirit, Easy Dream’s botlaner Pivek achieved his first pentakill in the 3rd season of his career in the 2024 Spring Split season. The Polish competitor’s performance allowed his team to record one more victory this regular season and maintain first place in the standings.

Smolder sets fire to Div.2

The competition this spring split is fierce not only in the LFL, but also in Div.2, which just completed an exciting first superweek. Without wasting any time, the league is all set to kick off another action-packed Superweek today, promising three more days of intense competition. At this point in the season, after six intense weeks in the regular season, the two teams clearly stand atop the general classification. Izi Dream and JobLife are in first place, posting a record of 9 wins against just one loss. Just behind, waiting for the leaders to make a mistake to enter the title race, is a group of teams led by the Ici Japon Corp team. Esport, who are two points behind the leaders.

One of the memorable moments of this 6th week of competition was the pentakill accomplished by Kamil “Pivac” Staron, the Polish botlaner of the Easy Dream team, with the champion Smolder against the Esprit Shonen team. This remarkable feat came thirty minutes into the game, during a decisive team fight on the topplane, which contributed significantly to Phoenix Blue’s victory. The pentakill was not only the first of the French League Division 2 season, but the third of Pivec’s professional career, finishing the game impressively with a KDA of 10/3/8.

Champion Smolder, who joined live servers on January 31 and has been allowed to compete since mid-February (the exact date varies by league), has already left his mark on the world of League of Legends. Since his introduction, Smolder has been at the heart of 6 of the 13 Pentacles recorded by Leaguepedia during this period, highlighting the champion’s considerable impact and popularity in the competitive scene.