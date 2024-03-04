Games

A vinyl from the RDR2 soundtrack is on sale

Released on October 26, 2018 on Xbox One and PS4, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the second best-selling game from Rockstar Games Studios. The second opus in the Red Dead Redemption series, and the third Red Dead title, it quickly established itself as a complete success in its story as well as technical aspect. Like many other Rockstar games, RDR2’s soundtrack has also received praise from many fans. Today, you can find one of the RDR2 soundtrack vinyls for sale on Amazon.

One of the RDR2 soundtrack vinyls on sale

Released in early 2020, the vinyl record set “ The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score » Brings together two white and transparent vinyl records. On this you will find 22 compositions From the Star Firm game, you can find a list of them This item. From today and indefinitely, take advantage of the reduction of 13% To purchase this set of vinyls at Amazon. If you enjoyed the soundtrack Red Dead Redemption 2 And want to get this set, so we advise you to hurry and order it!

  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score : €29.46 instead €33.74 on Amazon.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Vinyl Set: Original Score on sale at AmazonRed Dead Redemption 2 Vinyl Set: Original Score on sale at Amazon
Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score Vinyl Set

