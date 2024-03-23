His most popular films

We want to collect your opinion on the way you read us. Please take 2 minutes of your time by clicking here!

Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are two talented actors who have left their mark on Hollywood with their diverse and memorable roles. They both have an impressive filmography, with films that have been huge hits with audiences and critics.

Emma Stone

La La Land (2016) : This romantic musical won six Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Her role as Mia Dolan, an aspiring actress who falls in love with a jazz pianist, received critical acclaim.

Cruella (2021) : This film about 101 Dalmatians allowed Emma Stone to show her dark side by playing the young Cruella de Vil. His performance was praised for its dark humor and flamboyant style.

Favorites (2018) : This historical comedy tells the story of two women who compete for the affections of Queen Anne of England. Emma Stone plays Abigail Hill, now Abigail Masham, an ambitious maid who meddles with the royal court.

Birdman (2014) : This dark satire follows a fallen actor who tries to regain his former glory. Emma Stone plays Sam Thomson, the cynical and intelligent daughter of the actor.

Cillian Murphy

The Beginning (2010) : This sci-fi thriller tells the story of a team of thieves who infiltrate people’s dreams to steal information. Cillian Murphy plays Robert Fisher, Jr., a wealthy heir whose mind is the team’s target.

Dunkirk (2017) : This war film recounts the miraculous evacuation of over 300,000 Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. Cillian Murphy plays Private Tommy, one of the soldiers waiting to be evacuated on the beach.

The Dark Knight (2008) : This superhero film is considered one of the best films of its genre. Cillian Murphy plays Doctor Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow, a villain who uses fear to manipulate his victims.

Peaky Blinders (2013-2022) : This television series tells the story of a family gang in Birmingham after the First World War. Cillian Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, the charismatic leader of the gang.

These films are just a few examples of the many popular films starring Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy. They are both talented actors who continue to impress us with their bold role choices and remarkable performances.

Here are his most popular movies according to our partner JustWatch:

Credits: Justwatch

Poor creatures With an overall popularity of 48.6% among the global audience, it tops the popularity rankings. favorite, his other Oscar-winning performance, comes unsurprisingly in second place. after that La la landWhich was also a top contender for the 2016 Oscars. surprisingly, Cruella It ranks low on the list despite being a big-budget Disney project.

Credits: Justwatch

Oppenheimer It blew away other Cillian Murphy films by gaining more than 60% worldwide popularity. beginningAnother Christopher Nolan project took second place. Dunkirk, Without sound 2 And The Dark Night Also ranked in our top 10.

