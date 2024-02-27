Marvel is reportedly still moving forward with a SCARLET WITCH solo film; Here’s what we know – GeekTyrant

If you’re curious about Marvel’s plans for a Scarlet Witch movie, it’s reported that they’re still moving forward with it. There is also some information on when we might actually see the film release.

Elizabeth OlsonWanda Maximoff’s story in the MCU has been very interesting and things took a dark turn for her during that time. Wandavision And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich saw her complete transformation into a villainous version of the Scarlet Witch.

Her story has been a tragic one, and her loss and sadness lead her to the Darkhold, which corrupted the Avenger, and she went on a horrific bloody rampage through the multiverse in an attempt to find the types of her two boys.

Wanda eventually realized that what she was doing was wrong and appeared to destroy herself in the fall of Wundagore after using her power to destroy all copies of the Darkhold throughout the multiverse.

But, a brief red flash is shown in the collapsing structure that suggests she may have escaped, which could lead to a solo film. That being said, this was reported a few months ago Wandavision And Agatha with all Producer and Writer, Jack ShafferGoing to write and direct the film.

Now, the scooper @MyTimeToShineH Says that the project is still in progress, and that it will be released sometime between now and then Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars or the latter follows. If this is true, it looks like Marvel Studios plans to keep Olsen in the role a little longer.

Olsen previously spoke about her hopes for the character’s future, saying: “We can do anything with him now! I think we have done a lot. Now, we can really have fun; I think there’s a lot more humor with it. That’s often the feeling of the story, and I’m curious to see what we can discover. And hopefully (we) can give her some redemption.

I enjoyed the overall story arc for Scarlet Witch and I hope her story isn’t over. Marvel has yet to officially announce a solo film for the character, but I’d like to see his story continue in a new chapter.

Where would you like to see the Wanda Maximoff story arc in the future of the MCU?