Rihanna’s Hair Evolution – Marie Claire

Idolized for her music, Rihanna is also idolized for her cosmetic brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, but most of all for her iconic look and her hair that she likes to change according to events. A true hair icon, “Riri” isn’t afraid to go bold with bold colors, cuts and hairstyles, in perfect harmony with her clothing style. The singer has gone through numerous hair changes, and her hair has long been her trademark.

As she celebrates her 36th birthday, we take a look at the global star’s cut, hairstyle and color.

From brown to blonde, Rihanna doesn’t shy away from color

Rihanna has curly hair. While her natural color is brown, she is often seen wearing caramel-like colors with blonde highlights or balayage.

Another essential color in your hair evolution: red. A true red, which she adopted in 2010 and 2011 on long and short, straight or curly hair. A color that had long left its mark on the minds of the people at that time.

Rihanna’s iconic cut and hairstyle

If the star has made many changes in terms of colors, it is especially in terms of cuts and hairstyles that have surprised us. Hair transformation is possible thanks to hairdresser Youssef Williams, whom she discovered in 2007. She alone manages to tame her naturally curly hair. He doesn’t hesitate to vary the fun by going from short to long on the vocals.

“We were taking a long flight to Tokyo. I had all these hair colors with me, some blonde and some ebony. So we went with black. Then I remembered we had these clippers and we started “shaving my sides. was And before we knew it, it was all over. I didn’t want to shave her completely, but she is so beautiful that everything suits her,” he said Vogue UK About the star’s short hair, which she sported for a while.

But Rihanna has also often highlighted her natural hair through her appointed hairdresser. She also sported a perfectly sleek and attractive length. If you can afford so many hair changes it is especially thanks to wigs or weaves.

On the red carpet, she tends to adopt sophisticated ponytails or tied hairstyles like buns.