Teen killed “accidentally” outside her home: New York shooting

Christian Montrose, a 19-year-old teenager, died outside his home in Brooklyn, apparently shot in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD reported.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video: Montrose arrived home and parked his car just before 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. A black Acura car pulled up to their vehicle and When Kishore got out of his car, he was shot multiple times.

See more Brooklyn mom vows revenge, describes her teenage son’s final moments after drive-by murder “I want revenge,” said the victim’s mother. “I want justice for my son.” Christian Montrose, 19, was shot in the mouth and upper body outside his home in Canarsie.https://t.co/JlO9NBXoab — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 19, 2024

After firing, the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Montrose He was able to run home and was met by his brother, According to the NYPD. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

YPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said yesterday that there are “Significant” gang violence in the area where the shooting took place. He added that Montrose was an “innocent” victim and was shot because of a case of mistaken identity, he said. Pix11. “He’s a good boy. He has no arrests,” Kenney said. “No gangs, no drugs, he doesn’t even drink. “He’s a car enthusiast… He’s not involved in a gang.”

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the drive-by shooting and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through the website crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

The grieving parents said they had no idea who wanted to kill the youth. “The last thing my son said today was, ‘Mommy, did I hold you for today?'” recalls mother Annette Montrose. “My son goes to church. He’s not in a gang. He was fond of cars. He drove for a living. That’s all. “My son has done nothing wrong.”

The victim said He had just graduated high school and was considering entering the automotive industry as a mechanic. “He was a great kid. He loved working on his car, driving. This is really shocking to me, honestly. I’m very surprised. I used to play basketball in front of the house. “I’m surprised this happened. “

No arrests have been made or suspects identified. Anyone with information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the website crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Youth are the protagonists in gun violence in New York as both victims and perpetrators, shootings and knife attacks, particularly in streets, homes, schools, public transport and businesses. Despite the decline in crime, Gun violence in NYC continues. Three people have been shot dead in the metro so far this year.