Foods that will deny you entry into the United States

What foods are prohibited in your carry-on luggage if you want to travel to the United States? It is better not to panic when entering a northern country and know the limitations you should have on what to carry or not to carry in your travel bag.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has specific rules about what food you can bring in your carry-on luggage when entering the country. In addition, the regulations establish limits for certain products; Only containers smaller than 100 ml are allowed.

What food can you carry in your carry-on suitcase? According to reports, on this subject, some commercially packaged juices, teas, commercially packaged and prepared (boiling, steeping or heating in a microwave) are permitted. Also spices, most of them dry, except Orange, lemon, lime and other citrus leaves and seeds, lemongrass and many fruit seeds and vegetables.

Plus roasted nuts and dried fruits, liquid milk and dairy products for infants or toddlers in reasonable amounts for travel, noodles without animal products in the ingredients, olive oil and other vegetable oils. Breads, sweet and savory crackers, cereals and other baked and processed products. Sweets and chocolate and cheese too, but solid.

Foods prohibited in your carry-on baggage in the United States

CBP regulations prohibit the transportation of alcoholic beverages containing more than 70% alcohol in carry-on luggage. For finished products, we recommend that you carry them in your checked baggage. Although the general rule allows liquids up to 100 ml in carry-on luggage, canned goods may not pass this check.

Fruits and vegetables will be subject to inspection at customs. In addition, meat, milk, eggs, poultry, and their derivatives, including products made from these materials, are restricted or prohibited from entering the United States.

Remember: These recommendations are based on CBP regulations. We advise that you consult the official information on their website before travelling. Click here.