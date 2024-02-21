5 things you should know this February 21

Julian Assange makes a last ditch effort at the High Court in London to avoid extradition to the US. Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial subject can control a computer mouse with a brain implant. Here’s what you need to know to start the day. The first truth.

1. Fito, the leader of Los Choneros, lived “like a king” in prison

Los Choneros gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias aka Fito’s cell may be in a hotel instead of one of Ecuador’s largest prison complexes.







2. Navalny’s widow gives new hope to Russian opposition

Just three days after her husband’s death, Yulia Navalnaya reinvented herself as a political force, vowing to pick up where her husband left off. “I have no right to surrender,” he said in an eight-minute video posted on social media by the late Navalny. “I ask you to share the anger with me.” Analysis.







3. US Vetoes a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the first step amid growing international clamor for Israel to halt its offensive against Hamas.







4. Assange makes a last-ditch effort to avoid his extradition to the US.

Julian Assange’s legal team returned to the High Court in London on Tuesday in what could be his latest attempt to avoid extradition to the United States, where he faces life in prison if convicted of espionage.







5. They find Audrey Cunningham’s body

The body of Audrey Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who disappeared on her way to school from her home in Texas, was found Tuesday in the Trinity River, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.







at coffee time

A coffee that tastes like pork: This is Starbucks’ new launch in China

Starbucks is betting on an unusual combination with a new drink launched in China for Lunar New Year. Dubbed the “Savory Late of the Bountiful Year”, the brand describes it as having an “interesting” taste.

‘Messi Mania’ is back: ticket prices are still crazy to see the football star

The average purchase price for Wednesday night’s MLS season opener between Miami and Salt Lake is about $185, 585% more expensive than Inter Miami’s home opener last year.







Beyoncé made history and topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart

Beyoncé’s new song, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.







A European Space Agency satellite weighing more than 2,200 kg is expected to fall to Earth.

The agency’s Space Debris Office, along with the International Surveillance Network, is monitoring and tracking the ERS-2 Earth observation satellite, which is scheduled to re-enter this Wednesday at 6:14 a.m. ET. Uncertainty with a 15-hour window







Activists bombarded the British Museum on social media and called for the return of the Easter Island statue

The British Museum is facing fresh calls to return a giant Moai statue to Easter Island, this time fueled by a social media campaign by Chilean activists.

Number of the day

US$35 billion

Capital One to buy Discover for US$35 billion in 2024 in biggest-ever transaction There could soon be a new major credit card company in the US competing with Visa, MasterCard and American Express.







Quote of the day

“Progress is good, the patient seems to have fully recovered… and is able to control the mouse, moving the cursor around the screen just by thinking”

Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial subject can control a computer mouse with a brain implant.







And to finish…

A video shows the last moments of the Ukrainian defense in Evdivka







CNN Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Patton Walsh reports on the fallout from Russian advances in Evdivka, which Ukraine has defended for more than a decade. The following video contains images and audio that may be disturbing.