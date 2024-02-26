A mother who left her child alone and went on vacation for 10 days pleaded guilty to murder

Crystal Candelario, a 32-year-old mother, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 16-month-old daughter, Jaylyn Candelario. Justice proved that the little girl was left alone at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, USA for more than a week while her mother was on vacation in Detroit and Puerto Rico.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced the guilty plea on Thursday, February 22, highlighting the callous nature of the case and insisting that selfish acts led to this tragic outcome.

As quoted CNBCOn June 6, 2023, Kristel Candelario left her home, leaving Jaylene “alone and unattended” at her home, and returned on June 16, 2023.

Jaeline was dead on her return.

An autopsy performed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause of death to be starvation and severe dehydration. “The 16-month-old girl was extremely dehydrated at the time of her death,” the prosecutor’s office detailed.

Prosecutor Michael C. “This case is one of those truly incredible cases that will stay with me for many years to come,” O’Malley said, adding, “Today we speak on behalf of 16-month-old Jaelyn — who is no longer with us — because her Selfish decisions made by mother. “Today’s conviction is the first step towards justice for Jaylene.”

