At the age of 92, Rupert Murdoch got engaged for the sixth time

At the age of 92, Rupert Murdochfamous Media mogulhas confirmed his commitment to Scientist Elena ZhukovaThe spokesman of the businessman has declared ABC News. This event marks that Sixth proposition of marriageA few months after he transferred control of his media empire the fox To his son Lachlan Murdoch.

The couple plans to celebrate their wedding next month. June On an estate and vineyard owned by Murdoch in California, known as MoragaMarks a new chapter in the businessman’s life.

A Russian citizen, her fiancé has been described in various media reports as one A 66-year-old retired scientistwhose daughter was married Roman AbramovichRecognized by the United States government Russian oligarchs, an episode that resulted in the seizure of his yacht. Despite her professional retirement, Zhukova has kept a low profile until her recent engagement to Murdoch.

The announcement comes after Murdoch called off a previous engagement to her Ann Leslie SmithA spokesperson at the time also confirmed. With this announcement, Rupert Murdoch continues to give something to talk about in both his professional and personal life.

Murdoch, known for his conservative stance, He has been married five times before.. She was last married in 2016 to Jerry Hall, whom she divorced in 2022.

