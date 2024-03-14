Surprising new reason why Real Madrid don’t want to let go of Kylian Mbappé

Will we see Kylian Mbappé at the Olympic Games this summer? Maybe in the stands to attend events of your choice, but on the pitches, it looks complicated. As revealed in the daily newspaper team, the trend is rather negative. The future arrival of the striker in Madrid seriously complicates his participation. Already, because the Merengues have no obligation to release him, the Olympics are not considered a FIFA date. But because of his adaptation to his new team and for purely physical reasons, he might not be the best option…

Regardless, it is interesting to see what has been said in Madrid on the subject in recent weeks. This is also an issue that has often been discussed in the media, and which has actually caused quite a bit of concern. “You can ask any doctor or fitness trainer. He will only play more than 50 matches with PSG, then we have to add the Euros and Olympic Games”We were worried on the side Cadena SER Recently. This was compared to Pedri in 2021, who played a total of 73 matches, including the Olympics, and who is still struggling to recover.

Too busy in the summer?

Generally speaking, public opinion in Madrid is against the player’s participation in this competition. The Madrilenians don’t want to risk injury or poor adaptation of their Galactic future to a tournament that isn’t considered important. “Olympic games are not for experienced athletes. You’re not there to live your dreams, you’re there to honor contracts. Football is not an Olympic sport. Mbappé has nothing to do there like Griezmann, Ramos or Pique (both wanted to go there in 2021, editor’s note)”For example, journalist Anton Mina confided in this topic on the same radio.

And on the Madrid management side, what do we think about it? According to Well El Español, we’re not particularly warm in the Bernabeu offices either. First, because participating in the tournament will give Mbappe some time to adapt and rest with his new team. After his return, a specific individual training plan should be made for him. But also because there is a summer tour in the United States and, obviously, to fill stadiums or seal contracts with sponsors, the player’s presence will be a huge boost on a marketing level. A tour in which he will not be able to participate in the event of participation in the Olympic Games. So it is also for this reason that Real Madrid takes a dim view of its presence in Paris this summer…