direct. France-Spain in Women’s Nations League final: Blues led by world champions! Follow the match live

France-Spain in Women's Nations League final: Blues led by world champions! Follow the match live
They will try to write the most beautiful page in the history of French women’s football. This Wednesday, February 28, in Seville, the French team players challenge the Spanish in the final of the Nations League.
40′ No penalty for blues
Kadidiatou Diani comes into the area, but is not whistled by the match’s Swedish referee Tess Olofsson.
38′ Fear for Bonmati
The Barça player gets up after a few seconds on the ground.
37′ Mbock center, for no one
No player takes his cross, and Cole can calmly hold the ball.
33′ Attempt shy of reaction
A one-two between Le Sommer and Mbok on the right achieves nothing.
31′ The Spaniards open the score!
Goal for La Roja after another overflow from Caldenti. His cross finds Bonmati who pushes the ball into the back of the net with his right foot.
30′ Spain press
Caldanti crosses from the left after a fresh attack by the Spanish. It has been captured by Peyraud-Magnin.
27′ New center for the Spanish
Del Castillo’s pass on the right found no taker.
25′ First chance for Spain
Irene Paredes’ header from a corner just misses!
18′. Les Bleus in trouble
Herve Renard’s men never once entered the Spanish penalty area. Eugenie Le Sommer suffers a number of fouls, but the free kick comes to nothing.
10′. Fire in the French defense!
After the first corner of the match for La Roja, the Blues were forced to try three times to clear the ball in their area.
7′. Sharp Spanish women
A bona fide acceleration should be noted on the right side. France manages to free herself.
3′. A first foray for French women
The first overflow from De Almeida after a difficult first few minutes for the French, who were struggling to get out of their own half.
1′. Let’s go!
Kick-off is given by the Spanish.
6:59 pm French national anthem whistled
French women are mocked by some Spanish supporters.
6:55 pm Entry of players on the pitch
The French and Spanish entered under the fireworks of Cartuja Stadium. Hervé Renard’s Les Bleus sing the first national anthem.
6:48 pm Amount of 160,000 euros for the champion team
Compared to 10 million for the Spanish men’s team that won the Nations League.
6:45 pm Jenny Hermoso, A New Chance to Shine
The player who was forcibly kissed by Luis Rubiales last August starts this evening. After opening the scoring in the semi-final against the Netherlands, the number 10 could make history if Spain win the title this evening, as we told you in the Dispatch.
6:42 pm Playing Spain works well for Les Bleus
Against the Iberians, the French went on 10 wins and 3 draws, with no defeats.
6:27 pm Selma Bacha, a player who made news
Leon Winger published a video in support of a schoolgirl who was bullied this Tuesday, February 27, at a college in Aussin, Pyrenees-Orientales. A strong gesture that Dispatch talked about yesterday.
6:10 pm More than 20,000 people are expected in the stadium.
Between 20 and 27,000 people are expected at Seville’s Olympic Stadium “Cartuja”.
6:06 pm Good evening everyone!
Welcome to this live where you can follow the women’s Nations League final between France and Spain, the 2023 world champions and favorites for this meeting live.