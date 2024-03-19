How AmineMaTue found himself the coach of the French team for the King’s World Cup

There are already ten Spanish leagues and another ten South American leagues participating in this World Cup. The remaining 12 teams will be invited, it is believed that ” Represents the entire world », including FURIA, notably led by Neymar, and France, represented by Amin. Mario Gotze will lead the German team while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “ king of kings » According to him, will preside over the competition and present trophies to the winners. If all teams will not necessarily represent a single nation, the Amiens should include only French players.