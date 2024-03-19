How AmineMaTue found himself the coach of the French team for the King’s World Cup
Football has really changed. In a video announcing the start of its World Cup in Mexico from May 26 to June 9, 2024. This 7-a-side football competition with fantasy rules will see 32 teams competing for a check of one million euros.
The initiative responds to the internationalization of the King’s League and its success: in March 2023, for its final, PK’s 7-a-side football show attracted around 92,000 people to the Camp Nou and together brought more than two million viewers live online. .
There are already ten Spanish leagues and another ten South American leagues participating in this World Cup. The remaining 12 teams will be invited, it is believed that ” Represents the entire world », including FURIA, notably led by Neymar, and France, represented by Amin. Mario Gotze will lead the German team while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “ king of kings » According to him, will preside over the competition and present trophies to the winners. If all teams will not necessarily represent a single nation, the Amiens should include only French players.
A logical choice
But how is it that a streamer – as popular as it is – comes up with such football stars to host a seven-a-side football competition? Because the relationship between France and Spain is not new. The two countries faced each other during the Pixel War and then Eleven All Stars
. Gerard Pique, heavily invested in digital technology, chose Amy in particular because of his relationship with Ibai Gómez (**), a close friend of the former Barça player. The French streamer also had a little story with PK after Eleven All Star and the songs “ I hate Shakira
», which went viral during the Spaniards’ entrance music on the pitch. Among the most popular streamers in France, the choice of Amin therefore seemed logical for PK who wanted to mix football and entertainment.
Zidane, Ben Arfa… Who will be selected as potential players?
Amin’s role ranges from promoting the event to selecting two of the twelve players who make up the French team. The other ten will be called up by Gerard Pique to ensure the balance of the competition. Pick’s teams will narrow the list down to 10 before making a first pick of 1,000 people, then a second pick of 50 people. But no one can debate the two choices of amines.
The only conditions to participate: must be 18 years of age and not have a professional contract. Then all hypotheses are allowed and everyone, on social networks, puts forward their suggestion: Paul Pogba, Hatem Ben Arfa, Samir Nasri… What can we imagine Zinedine Zidane on the lawn of 7 next May in Mexico? Amin and the former Ballon d’Or collaborated significantly during “Z5” for the organization of the charity tournament.
In a live broadcast scheduled for this Tuesday evening, Amin should announce the name of the team that France will wear during the World Cup.