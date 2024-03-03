Jos Verstappen puts it on Horner again

Clément Pédron, Media365, published on Sunday March 3, 2024 at 11:55 am.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen, who won the first Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, once again expressed his feelings about Red Bull. As for the former driver, Christian Horner must leave the team.

One would have thought that Max Verstappen’s victory in the first Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain would be enough to ease the tension in the Red Bull team. missed out Hours after the success of the three-time reigning world champions, the Austrian team again plunged into the center of controversy. Blame it on Jos Verstappen. Batavian’s father spoke Saturday evening about the Christian Horner affair, which was recently cleared of allegations of “inappropriate behavior” toward an employee. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Dutchman returned to the case of the principals of the British team and the management of the affair. “As long as he stays in place there will be tension in the team,” Verstappen senior said. The team risks isolating itself. It cannot continue as it is now, it will explode. He plays the victim when he causes problems. »

Closeness between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff?

Two “clans” are opposed in this matter: Christian Horner’s supporters and his opponents. Many close to the Briton believe that Jos Verstappen himself is fueling the rumors surrounding Red Bull and thus participating in a campaign to “destabilize” the main team. For his part, Max Verstappen’s father denied his involvement. “It all makes no sense,” defended the former pilot. Why would I do that when everything is going so well here for Max? ” After the Bahrain Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen appeared with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. To send a message? It’s a safe bet. For his part, Christian Horner remains (officially) unfazed by these stories. The Briton, very much with the media since the start of the affair, arrived in the paddock with her partner Geri Halliwell. But one thing is certain, this story is not going away.