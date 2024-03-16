Follow Jean-Louis Gasset and Louis Henrique’s press conference live before Rennes
Louis Henrique at his post
“When I arrived, I didn’t have many professional matches. I played as a winger, but I didn’t have much confidence. With experience and my playing time, it’s not less important. I can play anywhere, wherever I’m needed, I Will be there to give my all.”
Luis Henrique is on form for the team
“We had a difficult time. Many players played many matches. Now it is important to think again and be with your family. We have to approach the rest to finish as high as possible. In the rankings.”
Luis Henrique on difficulties against Nantes and Villarreal
“We scored a lot in the first matches. We mustn’t forget that Nantes are a very physical team, we won them at the expense of mental effort. For Villarreal, it was probably surprising to win so much at home, we knew that on them. The pressure will be high. We scared ourselves a bit, but the objective was to qualify. We want to go as far as possible in Ligue 1 and Europe.”
Louis Henrique on his goal against Clermont
“Scoring is very important for me. When we score we feel happier and more confident. It makes me want to give my best. Strikers live on goals.”
Louis Henrique on his role in Marseille
“I think I will succeed in imposing myself, but I will definitely give myself the maximum. My return to Brazil helped me, I came back stronger. Now I have to show what is expected of me to be the holder. “
On the Confidence of Louis Henrique Gasset
“I think he’s counting on me. I had a little bit of playing time, a little bit of playing time, and now I’m getting it back. That’s something I didn’t have two years ago. I’ve got opportunities and I have to show. That coaches can trust me.”
Luis Henrique returns to OM and his experience in Brazil
“It was an important and great experience, it made me grow as a player and a man. Going to Brazil gave me playing time. Now there is an added value that I hope to bring to the team.”
Conference day for OM
Hello, and welcome to the live commentary of the Olympique de Marseille press conference. Coach Jean-Louis Gasset will be in front of the media this Saturday alongside Brazil’s Luis Henrique, ahead of the trip to Brittany to face Rennes.