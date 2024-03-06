Supporters named the perpetrator of the Metz shipwreck

Zapping goals! Football Club FC Nantes: The Canaries’ 10 Biggest Sales

FC Nantes (14th in Ligue 1) shuddered again when they got a chance to breathe in the red zone when they were beaten by FC Metz at La Beaujoire (0-2) on Sunday as a very complicated schedule looms at the end of the season.

If Jocelyn Gorvanek made his “mea culpa” after the defeat to the Garnet, the technician’s coaching – more than ever in the hot seat ahead of the clash on the OM pitch on Sunday – is the subject of debate.

Supporters can’t stomach his loser coaching

On the supporters side, where we never really digested the replacement of Pierre Aristoy by Gorvanek, the designated culprit is obvious. In a survey conducted by the Twitter account of the podcast “Sans Control”, over 70% of Nantes fans estimated that the former midfielder’s “cold coaching” was the cause of the Metz rout.

It remains to be seen whether Jocelyn Gorvanek will change her plans to offer a lower minimum sport on the velodrome or die with her ideas on the pitch…

