TF1 loses broadcasting rights for 2026 Football World Cup

Information Le Figaro – The group did not want to be outbid against offers higher than its own for the rights to sporting events held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This is undoubtedly a major disappointment. According to our information, TF1 will not broadcast the next Football World Cup scheduled in 2026. This Tuesday, mid-morning, TF1 brought together the Group’s Deputy General Director of Business and Sport, Francois Pelissier, and its Sports Director, Julien Milleraux. His teams inform him of the bad news. TF1 has not reacquired the TV rights for the 23rd Football World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026.

On 10 January, FIFA invited tenders for broadcasting the 2026 and 2030 Football World Cups. Candidates had till February 13 to submit their applications. If the channel had indeed made an offer, it would not have wanted to bid more knowing that the competitor had made a much higher offer.

Also readPSG: Barcola, the chef’s surprise

In front of his teams, Francois Pelissier indicated that TF1’s offer was serious, without disclosing the amount. simply…