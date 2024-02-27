Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne star Manchester City against Luton Town

Pep Guardiola’s team found themselves at fault 3 minutes after kick-off. Mathias Nunes called on De Bruyne on the left side of the Luton area for a full-axis back pass to Haaland who scored from the left. own After a quarter of an hour, on a long clearance from Stephan Ortega, Haaland spoke his body into a fixation point, saving for his playing master, who in turn slipped the ball. “Cyborg” was launched at full speed and finished. This time (18th).