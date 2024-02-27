Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne star Manchester City against Luton Town
Players: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne
It was Manchester City’s winning pair at the Luton pitch. And you don’t need to be a great cleric to give your creation without hesitation. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland single-handedly, or nearly, folded the 5th round cup match in the first period. Belgians pass, Norwegians finish.
Pep Guardiola’s team found themselves at fault 3 minutes after kick-off. Mathias Nunes called on De Bruyne on the left side of the Luton area for a full-axis back pass to Haaland who scored from the left. own After a quarter of an hour, on a long clearance from Stephan Ortega, Haaland spoke his body into a fixation point, saving for his playing master, who in turn slipped the ball. “Cyborg” was launched at full speed and finished. This time (18th).
The 3-0 goal was similar to the previous goal. It was enough to repeat the same for the same conclusion (40m). Was the mass called? Not quite yet. Jordan Clarke stopped Luton Town from bringing Fanny into the locker room. The north-west London attacker found the top corner with a shot from the right from 25 meters (45m). a gem.
After the break, an encore for Clark. Ross Barkley found his attacker perfectly from the outside on the right. In the area, Clarke was in control with his chest and deceived the Mancunian goalkeeper with a half-volley (52m). Kenilworth Road was excited and at 2-3 o’clock, began to dream. A fleeting dream.
Guess who brought the fans down to earth after 3 minutes? Kyle Walker makes a wonderful pass deep on the right… to De Bruyne who serves… for Haaland… fourth assist and fourth goal (55th). And he did it again for the Norwegian in the 58th, this time on Bernardo Silva’s serve. Tim Krul, guilty, let the ball pass between his legs.
The Luton goalkeeper was caught once again on City’s 6th goal, this time signed by Mateo Kovacic (72nd). This time, the service ended well. Manchester City advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup without flinching.
27
Number of goals scored by Erling Haaland in all competitions this season. That is, five lengths behind the current top European scorer… Kylian Mbappe (32 goals) and 4 behind his runner-up Harry Kane (31).
In other matches of the evening, Championship dwellers Leicester won 1-0 on the lawn of Bournemouth (14th in the Premier League) after extra time (1-0). Isahaku Abdul Fatawu, who entered on the hour mark, delivered for Fox in the 106th minute. And Newcastle fought to the end against Blackburn, winning on penalties (1-1 AP, 4-3 Tab).
