Mercato: Will Mbappé’s successor PSG fail?

This summer, PSG will lose Kylian Mbappé. At the end of his contract next June, the French international will opt out of an extension and take over at Real Madrid. To replace that, Paris leaders will be thinking of Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian will also catch the eye of Chelsea, who are preparing to make a move to sign him this summer.

Kylian Mbappé There will be no more players PSG Next season. At the end of his contract next June, the 25-year-old star takes charge Real Madrid. Therefore, the Moody club will consider and specifically think about the question of the succession of the French international Victor Osimhen. Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed to you that PSG Already tried it last summer Naples Does not block negotiations.

Osimhen to replace Mbappé at PSG?

Expanded a few weeks ago, the 25-year-old striker has been linked with a resident here. Seri A Until June 2026. He also has a release clause of €130 million, which PSG will look to pick up to sign him this summer. however, Chelsea Wants to compromise with Paris team plans in this matter. Victor Osimhen Will also be on the verge of getting a proposal from the club Premier League.

Chelsea prepare their attack behind the scenes