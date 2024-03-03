video. Antoine Dupont’s solo effort during the France 7 quarter-finals

French qualified for the semifinals of the Los Angeles tournament. Facing the USA in the quarter-finals, they were still able to rely on Antoine Dupont, who scored a very good solo effort.

The matches follow one another and are the same for Antoine Dupont With the jersey of the French sevens team. There is no meeting where he does not make a gesture that will then make the rounds on social networks. After Nelson passed his excellent leg for AP to offer Victory and qualification for the Blues against Great BritainStade Toulouse’s scrum half shone again in the quarter-finals. Opposition to their American hostThe Blues were able to rely on decisive gestures from the captain of the France XV.

When the score was 0–0, Antoine Dupont served in the opener position more than forty meters from the opposition goal. He took down the first opponent with an overflow framing and then a flurry. He then managed to resist the return of the other two eagles. The try allowed Jerome Derrett’s men a 14-0 win despite being numerically inferior following Theo Forner’s double warning, which equated to relegation.

The next step is against Ireland (at 11:08pm French time), the second-ranked nation in the world, in the process authoring a huge achievement against Argentina (14-24). The chances are great, very good for the French while the two finalists from Vancouver, Argentina and New Zealand, as well as Fiji, are out of the race.