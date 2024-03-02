Sublime, Natalie Portman has been rocking straight hairstyles since the 60s

After London and Milan, it is the French capital’s turn to host a fashion week. This Tuesday, February 27, Paris Fashion Week kicked off with the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show held in the center of the Tuileries Gardens. While many celebrities made the trip for the occasion, one of them in particular caught our attention with her glamorous look. This is the exquisite Natalie Portman. Dressed in a tweed skirt set, a long black coat worn off the shoulder and a pair of pointed toe pumps, the actress captivated the crowd with her look. © Elegance. In terms of beauty, it was also flawless as the beautiful forty-year-old sported perfect complexion, red lips and a decidedly vintage banana bun.

Mark Piasecki/Getty Images

A classy and feminine hairstyle

Iconic Audrey Hepburn’s signature hairstyle in the 50s and 60s, the banana bun has stood the test of time and continues to appeal to fashionable girls. Elegant and feminine, this timeless hairstyle is perfect for official events in its strict version as well as in a more rock version for going to work. But beware, you will need to have some patience to reproduce this retro look and use the tutorial for beginners who want to adopt this hairstyle.