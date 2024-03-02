Entertainment

Sublime, Natalie Portman has been rocking straight hairstyles since the 60s

Photo of Admin Admin24 mins ago
0 50 1 minute read

Published on February 28, 2024 at 10:53 am

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman – ©John Kopaloff / Getty Images

While attending the Dior fashion show in Paris, the famous actress created a sensation by sporting a total retro look and the most flattering banana bun.

After London and Milan, it is the French capital’s turn to host a fashion week. This Tuesday, February 27, Paris Fashion Week kicked off with the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show held in the center of the Tuileries Gardens. While many celebrities made the trip for the occasion, one of them in particular caught our attention with her glamorous look. This is the exquisite Natalie Portman. Dressed in a tweed skirt set, a long black coat worn off the shoulder and a pair of pointed toe pumps, the actress captivated the crowd with her look. © Elegance. In terms of beauty, it was also flawless as the beautiful forty-year-old sported perfect complexion, red lips and a decidedly vintage banana bun.

Discover the Box by ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you a selection of favorites in limited edition boxes; + 300€ products for only 49€! Pre-order the next box now in collaboration with Ã‰lo & John.

GettyImages-2043127264

Mark Piasecki/Getty Images

A classy and feminine hairstyle

Iconic Audrey Hepburn’s signature hairstyle in the 50s and 60s, the banana bun has stood the test of time and continues to appeal to fashionable girls. Elegant and feminine, this timeless hairstyle is perfect for official events in its strict version as well as in a more rock version for going to work. But beware, you will need to have some patience to reproduce this retro look and use the tutorial for beginners who want to adopt this hairstyle.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin24 mins ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

One of the most heartwarming scenes improvised with Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen that fans still can’t get over

4 weeks ago

“The Last of Us” Season 2 explores Owen, Nora and more

8 hours ago

Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and more

January 4, 2024

Between Versailles, Venice and St-Denis, Rihanna’s amazing 36th birthday

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button