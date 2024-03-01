Angelina Jolie refuses to let her kids spend time with Brad Pitt’s new partner

Many months have passed since then Brad Pitt Formalized his relationship with a businesswoman Ines de Ramon. Aged 33, Ines de Ramon is 27 years younger than the actor, who wants to introduce her to him. Children. But that’s without counting on his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. According to In Touch Weekly, the latter does not want their six children – Maddox (22 years), Pax (20 years), Zahara (19 years), Shiloh (17), Vivienne and Knox (15 years) – spending time with their father’s new partner. To do.

“Angelina Still very controlling of Brad“, a source told Celebrity Magazine, “There is no doubt that Innes wants to meet the children (from Brad)”, but the girl knows that her partner “He must do everything in his power to see his children Without bothering Angelina“. Brad Pitt is trying to see his children more often, after years of fighting with his ex-wife over their custody, but Ines de Ramon therefore leaves the actor’s home when his children are there. Because if we’re to believe Vanity Fair, the two lovebirds would have moved in together, but the girl still kept her apartment for the moment.