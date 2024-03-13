Sharon Stone has revealed the name of the producer who asked her to have sex with another actor to ‘repair their relationship on set’

Women’s voices are liberated. The world of cinema is flooded with various things, including the United States. This Tuesday March 12, 2024, superstar Sharon Stone returns to the show. The Louis Theroux Podcast on an indecent request made to him by American producer Robert Evans.

Sharon Stone is A cinema legend. It is impossible to talk about the American actress without thinking about films basic instinct, casino Or of silver. However, his career suffered dark momentsFor which she broke her silence several times. Sometimes underpaid compared to leading male roles, sometimes sexually assaulted by powerful men, the 66-year-old actress decided to push herself.

She already made an interesting revelation in her memoirs, published in 2021. She explained that a producer Forced to have sex with a male co-star for “Improve their understanding on set”. Sharon Stone kept quiet about the name of the actor and producer. Until today. The actress, who suffered a stroke, spoke on the show The Louis Theroux Podcast On this Shocking episode. The incidents reportedly took place on the sets of the film of silver (1993).

Sharon Stone was defamed by a producer’s indecent request

Sharon Stone explains that it was producer Robert Evans (who died in 2019) who called her off the set. “in his office” to discuss it “Alchemy” With actor William Baldwin. “He was running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he had fallen asleep Ava Gardner And I got to sleep with Billy Baldwin, because If I sleep with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance will improve“, Sharon Stone testified. And to add: “And we needed Billy to improve the film, because that was the problem.”.

Already a critic of sexism in Hollywood, producer Robert Evans’ reasoning was: “If I could sleep with Billy, we’d have on-screen chemistry, and If I sleep with him it will save the movie“. In this podcast, Sharon also points out the fact that she has been criticized for being Stone “So stopped, And so not like a real actressWhich can only screw it up and get things off track.”. She adds that the producers wouldn’t have “A list of actors suggested for the role (…) has not been heard”, but he would have insisted on choosing William Baldwin. “I felt that they can only hire a talented partner, who can play a scene and remember the lines.”Sharon Stone wrote in her book, who of course refused the proposal.