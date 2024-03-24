This former MCU star will play the lead role

The information was made official some time ago: Saga jurassic world will continue on cinema house With a new opus, about which we know little or nothing. But the interpreter of the main character will be known by now, and he is old the star No MCU Which you probably like.

Jurassic Park continues to inspire Universal

First Jurassic ParkDirected by Steven Spielberg, is a cult film that spans the ages with unsettling ease. Even today, it is generally considered the best film in the franchise. After two popular but less attractive parts, Jurassic Park Disappeared from the radar screen for 14 years before returning to the fore jurassic world The feature film was a huge hit and brought in $1.6 billion in box office revenue. Its sequels also both surpassed $1 billion in revenue, making it the fourth film to be realized. jurassic world will be considered by Universal. The project is starting to take shape, and we will know the star of this sequel!

Skeleton Johansson, Jurassic star World 4 ?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom And After the world It was generally poorly received by critics, but still earned Universal a lot of money. So we didn’t have to wait long before the new creation started. But this time, step out Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. According to very reliable insider Jeff Schneider, the new face of the franchise will be none other than Scarlett Johansson! The information, however, is yet to be confirmed as the journalist confirms that Black Widow’s interpreter was offered a role in the MCU. But it does not clarify whether the actress has accepted the role. The actress will already star in four films between 2024 and 2025, including an animated one. But most of the time the filming should be over already, and so the actress’s schedule should be freed up.

Among the rare information leaked around “Jurassic World 4“, we know that The first Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp will write. The script will already be well advanced, and The film’s release date has already been set for July 2, 2025 in Atlantic.