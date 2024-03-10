Entertainment

American rap phenomenon icons with Drake’s label

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 58 1 minute read

4Batz: Icons of the American rap phenomenon with Drake's label

Drake has flair / Photo credit: unmmag.com

Drake has a temper. rapper of the moment, 4 betz, Have already made a joint EP With Champagne Papi, on the latter label, OVO Sound. 4 betz Recently published The official remix of “Act II: Date @ 8”, featuring the Toronto rapper.

According to Billboard, this is a short-term license. It was confirmed by two officials and A bidding war for 4Batz follows, the popular rapper. title “Act ii: Date @ 8” Not just cumulative 85 million streams for the budding rapper, but he also climbed the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 59.. Hell of a performance for a rapper the size of.

lawyer of 4 betz did not comment much on the news of his client’s arrival at OVOBut he mentioned that he had “Made a calculated decision to creatively collaborate with one of the most iconic artists of all time”. By adding: “The positive energy and overall support of the Drake/OVO team was a huge factor in the release of this song. We are grateful for their involvement and can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Continued creative and commercial momentum for this epic.” We’ll see what this collaboration brings in the future!

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 58 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Jessica Chastain did not talk to her colleagues on the set of her latest film

3 days ago

2020 What has become of the actress after her departure from Caesar?

3 weeks ago

Exploring the journey of a talented artist

2 weeks ago

The Devil Wears Prada sequel: The second part has not gone unnoticed

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button