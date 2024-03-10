American rap phenomenon icons with Drake’s label

Drake has a temper. rapper of the moment, 4 betz, Have already made a joint EP With Champagne Papi, on the latter label, OVO Sound. 4 betz Recently published The official remix of “Act II: Date @ 8”, featuring the Toronto rapper.

🚨 4BATZ, the rapper of the moment just signed with DRAKE’s OVO Sound label! Drake’s ability to jump on new artists 💀 pic.twitter.com/rqtMnmYGyV — Frenchrapus 🇺🇸 (@Frenchrapus) March 9, 2024

According to Billboard, this is a short-term license. It was confirmed by two officials and A bidding war for 4Batz follows, the popular rapper. title “Act ii: Date @ 8” Not just cumulative 85 million streams for the budding rapper, but he also climbed the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 59.. Hell of a performance for a rapper the size of.

lawyer of 4 betz did not comment much on the news of his client’s arrival at OVOBut he mentioned that he had “Made a calculated decision to creatively collaborate with one of the most iconic artists of all time”. By adding: “The positive energy and overall support of the Drake/OVO team was a huge factor in the release of this song. We are grateful for their involvement and can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Continued creative and commercial momentum for this epic.” We’ll see what this collaboration brings in the future!