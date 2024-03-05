Spider-Man + Wonka: After 3 years of waiting, the film will finally see the light of day! – Cinema News

While “Wonka” is becoming a worldwide hit, its director Paul King has confirmed that he will soon tackle a Fred Astaire biopic. In which Tom Holland is in the lead role.

When the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was being developed, two names were being floated to play Willy Wonka: Timothée Chalamet and Tom Holland. If the former triumphs over the latter (unlike what happened with Marvel and Spider-Man Homecoming), the hero of the adaptation of Uncharted will still film under the direction of Paul King.

In a biopic dedicated to Fred Astaire, the English actor will play in front of the camera of the director of Paddington and Wonka. A project first announced in 2021 and which seemed to have disappeared from the radar since then. But it is still relevant today.

“We are currently working on the script”Paul King said ComicBook.com. “I’m working with him Lee Hall (Rocketman), who is a very, very good writer and screenwriter. He knows the era and historical facts very well. And he clearly knows his way around dance. I have learned a lot after working with him. But we are looking for a story in the script, and we hope something will come out of it. We’ll see.”

Tom Holland as the King of Tap Dancing

So we have to wait a little longer before we see Tom Holland in the shoes of Fred Astaire, the king of Hollywood’s golden era of tap dancing and star of musical comedy, in films like On the Wings of Dance, Top Hat or The. The enterprising Mr. Petrov. Often accompanied by the bubbly Ginger Rogers, his special partner, who we hope to see in the film as well.

After singing and dancing Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, Paul King will be in music with this biopic on Fred Astaire, which he will direct Tom Holland. Before bringing the two actors together in his next film?