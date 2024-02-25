The Devil Wears Prada Cast Reunites at SAG Awards: See Ann, Emily Rost Merrill | Hollywood

SAG Awards 2024: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt – the lead actors of The Devil Wears Prada – reunited 18 years after their 2006 film debut. The trio were spotted together on stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 (SAG Awards) in Los Angeles on Saturday to present the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Also Read: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite 17 years after The Devil Wears Prada, fans want to see them in sequel The Devil Wears Prada featured Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The cast (left) together on stage at the SAG Awards 2024.

‘Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins?’

Meryl Streep walked the stage alone at the awards show before being joined by The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Meryl said, “Two things – I forgot my glasses, obviously, and the envelope,” before adding, “It’s the age-old question – where does the character end and the actor begin?”

To which Emily said, “As we just saw, Meryl and Miranda Priestly (her The Devil Wears Prada character) are like twins, right?” After Meryl disagrees with Emily, Anne adds, “No, no, that wasn’t a question (a callback to one of Miranda’s lines in the film).” As Meryl opened the envelope to announce the winner (Jeremy Allen White), Emily said, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me (a reference to another classic Miranda line from The Devil Wears Prada).”

Reactions to the ‘iconic’ The Devil Wears Prada reunion

Sharing a glimpse of the cast on stage at the SAG Awards 2024, an X user said, “They are so classy.” Another tweeted, “He’s too iconic for this…needs a new movie from him.” One even said, “What a sight!!!!” “Loved seeing the queens together,” wrote another. One person also tweeted, “This is just iconic.”

The Devil Wears Prada Reunion?

While nearly two decades have passed since Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appeared together in The Devil Wears Prada, both have supported the idea of ​​revisiting the film. “I would do (the sequel) in a heartbeat to play with those guys again. It’s so much fun,” Emily said during an appearance on The View in November 2022.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada is being relaunched on stage as the musical. Vanessa Williams will play Miranda Priestly’s Meryl Streep in the London West End production.

