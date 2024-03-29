Megan Fox discusses being over-sexualized as a young actress

Megan Fox has been celebrated by fans for many different reasons since her career began. However, Fox addressed the hyper-sexualization she experienced early in her career. Megan Fox shared these details about sexuality while talking to former collaborator Diablo Cody.

The two previously contributed to the 2009 cult classic horror film Jennifer’s body. The film stars Megan Fox as Jennifer, a high school student who turns into a monster and starts killing and eating her male classmates.

Although the film did not earn much at the box office, it has grown considerably in the years since. In 2019, for the film’s tenth anniversary, Foxx and Cody reunited to discuss the project. As shared by the LAD Bible, this debate has recently resurfaced online.

There was a talk between the two Jennifer’s body And how the film seemed to be mismarketed. They attribute its failure at the box office to this mismanaged marketing campaign. In fact, the film was mostly marketed towards men, while it is more of a feminist film.

As explained by Megan Fox, this was linked to her career at the time, which included being over-sexualized by the media and public. Here’s what she shared with Cody:

“I had a real psychological breakdown, I think, where I just didn’t want to do anything, I didn’t want to look, I didn’t want to be photographed, I didn’t have to. magazine, I didn’t want to walk the carpet, I didn’t need to be seen in public.”

She developed a fear of people, especially if she didn’t look “perfect,” and shared descriptions that she expected of people lashing out at her in public:

“I was too fat, I was too thin, I was stupid, I was offensive, I was a waste of space, I was a bad actress, anything, everything you can think of, I expected to feel.”

Cody, who once had a career as a stripper, agreed with Fox’s perspective:

“People will say well, she was a stripper, we don’t really care — does she really have the right to talk about being sexually objectionable?”

The two continued their discussion about the film and the behind-the-scenes production. It is certainly sad Jennifer’s body The movie was not an immediate success with moviegoers, nor did Megan Fox or Diablo Cody have the best of times during those years. although, Jennifer’s body has proven itself to be a classic with many fans today, and both Megan Fox and Diablo Cody are undoubtedly still proud of what they accomplished.