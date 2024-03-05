Pharrell Williams snubbed by Shawn Mendes? The video of their visit is going viral

In between there will be water in the gas Pharrell Williams and Shawn Mendes ? On the occasion of Paris Fashion Week, an elite of celebrities flocked to the capital to admire the luxury fashion shows. between them, Brooklyn Beckham, Zoe Kravitz, Aya Nakamura, Kate Moss, Angel, Kanye West And many more! A chance to dress up in their best and mingle with the biggest fashion designers. And if there’s anyone who has become a fashion icon over the years, it’s him Pharrell Williams !

Pharrell Williams, fashion icon

Apart from being a well-known and recognized artist worldwide, his taste for fashion seems as sharp as ever. Present at numerous fashion weeks around the world, Pharrell Williams Continues to show what a great fashion sense he has. Moreover, last June, the singer presented his first fashion show for Louis Vuitton men on the Pont Neuf. Thus establishing himself as A worthy successor to the late Virgil Abloh. Since then, fans of haute couture have continued to appreciate her merits and admire her trend-setting creations. On social networks, Internet users were also keen to change the name of the Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion Week. “Pharrell’s Week”. So who would have thought that this icon would one day be overlooked and usurped by a singer 25 years his junior…

Shawn Mendes gives Pharrell Williams a big blow!

And yet! It is on occasion Fashion Week in Paris K Pharrell Williams There has been great encouragement from Shawn Mendes. As they exchanged a few words, the 50-year-old singer extended his hand to the 25-year-old singer. And against all odds, no interpreter stitches turned away to walk towards the other to shake hands. Thus Pharrell Williams leaves unabated in the face of this Super embarrassing scene. Shocked, he froze completely … and we understand that! So, a simple careless mistake on the part of Shawn Mendes, or proof thereof Tension between the two actors? So far, no answer! But one thing is for sure, the sequence caused a lot of reactions on the web.

Pharrell Williams reacts to being caught in a storm at Paris Fashion Week 😭pic.twitter.com/g1OTlUAXbN — Frenchrapus 🇺🇸 (@Frenchrapus) March 3, 2024

Internet users were shocked

Quick, video of this meeting between Pharrell Williams and Shawn Mendes Caused huge buzz on social networks. Shocked, internet users didn’t back down, especially on X, where reactions were pouring in. They get a chance to poke fun (or not) at both actors. “Take your hand off bro, no problem”, we can read for example. or: “Oh yes, all the same, poor guy”, “Legend has it he’s still waiting for his handshake”“That obviously says a lot”, “You can see the pain in his eyes”“Oh yes it was violent there”. If this sequence made the web so happy, not sure Pharrell Williams has very good memories of it…