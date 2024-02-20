Emma Roberts just tapped into the bookshelf wealth trend

It might be February, but we’re pretty sure we’ve already found the most influential design movement of 2024. The trend, called ‘bookshelf wealth’, invites us to curate bookshelves (naturally) and other personal items – be they antique heirlooms, souvenirs from travels or sentimental photo frames. This trend is a pure celebration of our individuality, but Emma Roberts took things to a more intimate level.

The actress worked with Jenna Hipp Spencer from The Last Bookstore (California's largest independent bookstore) to design her bedroom library, and it's one of the most stunning examples of bookshelf wealth we've seen to date.

Jenna sourced books from Emma’s favorite authors, focusing on ‘some really cool covers and special editions all in a muted and creamy color palette’. Belletrist (the online reading community) shared a glimpse of Emma’s space, and it’s every bit as chic as we could hope for.

We’ve seen plenty of examples of bookshelf wealth over the past few weeks, but there’s something about Emma’s seamless cream palette that sets her space apart. And, while we may not all have access to these resources, we can still draw inspiration from his set-up.

It’s hard to get bookshelf riches wrong, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t welcome tips from designer Alex Bass, an advocate of the ever-popular design trend.

‘I love using bookshelves to display your personal items. As an interior designer and art curator, I am very much concerned with the aesthetic maximization of bookshelf wealth,’ she comments. In addition to books, you can show off vases, candles, and other wonderful finds, especially one-of-a-kind vintage items. It’s all about how you curate it.’

As indicated, the movement allows space to display any possession that means something to us (despite the book-centric name).

‘My bookshelves are a combination of books mixed with antique marble bookends and picture frames that hang on the front of the shelf,’ explains Alex. On the same bookshelf, I also have vases with dried flowers, ashtrays and more. I also love the art hanging above the bookshelf. Little by little everything.’

