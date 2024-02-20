Entertainment

Emma Roberts just tapped into the bookshelf wealth trend

It might be February, but we’re pretty sure we’ve already found the most influential design movement of 2024. The trend, called ‘bookshelf wealth’, invites us to curate bookshelves (naturally) and other personal items – be they antique heirlooms, souvenirs from travels or sentimental photo frames. This trend is a pure celebration of our individuality, but Emma Roberts took things to a more intimate level.

Tea Madam Webb The actress worked with Jenna Hipp Spencer from The Last Bookstore (California’s largest independent bookstore) to design her bedroom library, and it’s one of the most stunning examples of bookshelf wealth we’ve seen to date.

