Business

SNCF switchers strike: how much traffic in Provence this weekend after the announcement of new movements

Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read

After a widely followed strike by SNCF controllers last week, switchers in turn quickly threatened new consolidation for February 23 and 24. Enough to worry tourists, this weekend is common for all three zones, with Zone B departing on vacation.

“Traffic will be normal”

They are also demanding increases, recruitment and improvement in their working conditions. However, SNCF wants to reassure and confirm the importance of the next movement, this Tuesday “At this stage, traffic will be normal for the next week”, without being able to provide further details at this time. Sud-Rail Union which issued the notice did not respond to our requests.

“This notice follows our request for immediate consultation filed on January 19 which gave rise to the consultation meeting held on January 22…”Announced in a press release on Sunday, Sud-Rail addresses the management of the SNCF Réseau. “It turns out that we have been unable to reach agreement on the various topics we have warned you about.”. The demand for switchers is essentially the same as for controllers: “Increase of operational traffic compensation by 300 euros per month”, “implementation of mass recruitment” or even “implementation of less pathogenic shifts”.

on social networks “There are still no negotiations from the perspective of the SNCF Réseau. In the next few hours, we must increase the balance of power.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The former participant of “La Casa de los Famousos” just enters the fans

January 13, 2024

Oil was pushed into the red by a possible ceasefire in Gaza

3 weeks ago

Doomsday is set at 90 seconds from midnight

4 weeks ago

According to the management, Flamenville EPR will be launched in 2024

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button