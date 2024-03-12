The Court of Auditors urges the state to act

As the consequences of global warming become more and more noticeable, governments now find themselves facing a double challenge: reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to slow the rate of climate change, but also preparing society for current impacts and future damages. The annual report of the Court of Auditors, which should be published on Tuesday 12 March, is almost entirely devoted to this second issue, which is adaptation to change. A crucial yet long-neglected aspect of ecological policies.

Throughout the 725 pages of the report, the magistrate of Rue Cambon explains the delays of the state, communities and companies in the area. “Awareness of the urgency of adaptation is very real, but it varies by sector”Estimates of Pierre Moscovossi, the first president of the Court of Auditors, describe the challenge “enormous” and forces political leaders to act. “The state does not play its role properly as a strategist, which includes setting clear objectives and defining the path to achieve them”He still judges.

While Europe has been hit hard by the climate crisis for two years, with heatwaves and droughts accelerating, France is not up to the challenge, according to magistrates. Across sixteen thematic chapters – Cities, Transport Networks, Forests, Military, Coasts, Health, Banks and Finance etc. -, the absence and silence of the state are dissected.

First National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change (PNACC, 2011-2015), on a key topic like real estate “No solid translation has been received other than as a research base”. The second PNACC (2018-2022) simply disseminated measures on the subject “Transversal Sections”. “The problem of adapting to change (…) In fact it is first necessary that political choices be made in all spheres of public action., we can read in the report. A burst of pressure as Christophe Bechu, Minister of Ecological Transition, must put out a third PNACC for consultation. “in April”, Before presentation “in the summer”. The latter wished “Relevant Proposals” Reported and promised that they “will be able to inform decisions on the most relevant financing options for adaptation”.

Undertake real “planning”.

