Around Toulouse. Angry, Farmers Mobilize: Update on Current Actions

Three days before the opening of the Paris Agricultural Show, the Farmers’ anger still roars. This Wednesday, February 21, 2024, many actions are planned around Toulouse. There is fear of roadblocks. We take stock.

The A62 cuts for 70 km

Since Tuesday afternoon, tractors have re-entered the A62 motorway north of the Pink City. The action was noted on social networks by the young farmers of the Tarn-et-Garonne Union.

This is still on Wednesday morning A distance of over 70 km was covered between Agen and MontaubanMore specifically between exit 7 and exit 10.

<a href="https://twitter.com/A62Trafic/status/1760163681453645831?s=20" title="Ouvre twitter.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">See the tweet</a>

As a result, Motorists traveling to Bordeaux are forced to leave the A62 by taking exit 10 and continue their route on the secondary network. Coming from the other direction, you have to exit Agen.

At 7:30 a.m., Radio Vinci stressed that the cut had not yet caused traffic jams, but that they could in the morning.

Another action in Blagnac

At the same time, another action will be taken this Wednesday morning by the FDSEA and JA unions of Haute-Garonne. a fleet, From the Aussonne Recycling Center roundaboutHead will do Towards Leclerc de Blagnac From 8 am.

According to Look Mesbah, Deputy Secretary General of FDSEA 31, will also collect about thirty, about forty vehicles (tractors and cars). If their goal is not to block the ring road, motorists can expect some delays in the area.

At 7:50 am, we have not seen any traffic disruption in this sector yet.

Traffic conditions around Toulouse this Wednesday at 7:50 am. (©Toulouse Traffic)

More information to come.

