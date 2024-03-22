What are you risking by not passing it?

Technical Inspection: Motorcycles have to go through it

Periodic technical inspections are necessary to guarantee road safety and respect for the environment. From April 15, 2024, motorized two-wheelers will not be excluded from this scrutiny. however, Some people choose to boycott the move, risking a fine of 135 euros in the event of an investigation by the police. This amount may decrease or increase depending on the payment deadline or the severity of the defect reported. 90 euros if paid within 3 days. Can also be increased up to 750 euros if the vehicle clearly presents a serious safety defect or in the event of a repeat offence. In addition to fines, immobilization of the vehicle and confiscation of registration documents are risks that can cause harm.

The question of insurance is key. Although the mandatory warranty, covering third-party damage, remains active independently of the technical inspection, Additional guarantees can be canceled if the contract so stipulates. It is therefore necessary to carefully read the terms of your insurance to avoid unpleasant surprises, especially if the absence of a technical inspection is mentioned as a reason for exclusion.

In all cases the victims were compensated

It is technically possible to insure a vehicle without a technical inspection, as insurers do not request this information at the time of subscription. However, in the event of an accident, If the vehicle does not comply, the driver finds himself in a delicate position. Depending on the warranties taken out, the absence of a technical inspection may reduce or cancel compensation, especially if the vehicle has a mechanical failure that contributed to the accident.

The consequences of an accident with an uncontrolled vehicle depend on many factors. Regardless of the technical inspection situation, no-fault accident victims will be compensated. For a responsible driver, everything depends on the details of the insurance contract. Certain clauses may limit or deny compensation in case of technical inspection failure. Thus, even in the case of comprehensive coverage, the at-fault driver is at risk of not being compensated for his own damages.



