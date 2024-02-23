Business

Investigating the Bolorian Standoff – Liberation

Announced in Fayard’s management, Eric Zemmour’s publisher should take the helm of its subsidiary Mazarin, in the Hachette group taken over by Vincent Bolloré. Isabel Saporta, boss of the publishing house and protégé of Nicolas Sarkozy, saves her position but does not claim victory.

Liz Ball finds it very funny and Isabel Saporta does not at all. “Prepare Yourself for the Sound of Boots”, the first pokes fun at whoever wants to listen, while the second tries to fend off the attack that has all of literary Paris talking. In recent weeks, rumors have swirled of the imminent arrival of historical editor Eric Zemmour at the head of Fayard, where Saporta was bombed two years ago after being expelled from Sophie’s Closets. The latter faced a close conflict with former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy, businessman Vincent Bollor. Due to the affair, there was a huge uproar. This time, Saporta is on the other side of the barricade facing the latest Bolorian breach, so JDD, The Scarecrow is played by Lise Ball, best known for accompanying Zemmor in his transformation from cathodic polemicist to icon of the radical right. And future former director P.L

