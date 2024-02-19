Shocking images, waterspouts, floods and canceled flights in Florida

The storm hit South Florida, causing destruction and chaos in various areas.

From the early hours of Sunday morning, heavy rains lashed the region, causing localized flooding and damage to homes and vehicles. Downtown Miami and Brickell were particularly affected by this inclement weather.

The rain, which started light, increased in intensity throughout the day, turning the streets into slippery traps and causing delays and traffic congestion. Drivers expressed frustration over difficult road conditions, evidenced by constant honking and slow vehicle speeds.

One of the scariest moments came in the afternoon when a waterspout turned into a tornado in the Keys. Although some properties were reported damaged, luckily no injuries were reported due to the quick response of the residents.

In Pembroke Pines, a large tree fell on the road, blocking the road and affecting the area for hours. Authorities acted quickly to clear the road without causing major damage.

In Plantation, strong winds wreaked havoc on two vehicles, one of which was literally on top of the other, as evidenced in images shared on social media.

Despite the intensity of the storm, no serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents. However, a severe weather warning remained in place, with Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach at risk of flooding overnight Sunday.

The weather was expected to gradually improve on Monday as the storm moved away from the region. Light rain was expected in the morning, but a clear day was expected with periods of sunshine in the afternoon. Local authorities are urged to be alert and aware of changing weather conditions.



