A Cuban father who shot and killed his son in Florida appears in court

David de Jesus Contreras, a 52-year-old Cuban accused of fatally shooting his 21-year-old son in the Kendall area last November, appeared in court this Thursday where his lawyers requested that he be released on bail.

The 52-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 3 death of University of Florida student Eric Contreras.

The father wept and broke down listening during the hearing, known as the Arthur hearing Call 911 Which he did after shooting his son in the head.

In the call he is heard saying: “What did I do? I was Fight with my son… I lost my mind, it didn’t stop.”

Arthur’s hearing is like a small speedy trial that could grant Contreras bail, the channel explained NBC News.

Before the crime, the family went to Orlando to visit Disney, but Eric started working differently and so he and his father returned to their home in Kendall.

On the day of the incident, the fight between the two escalated until it turned fatal.

According to the arrest report, David Contreras shot his son multiple times “for unknown reasons” and then called police and told them he had shot his son, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old was a student at Florida International University and a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School.

He was suffering from mental health issues, was undergoing treatment and as per a channel report Telemundo 51 This had to do with a tragic event.

The defense confirmed in December that the accused is so depressed, they will ask the judge to consider releasing him on bail despite being charged with a serious crime.

