After hitting a power line, the hot air balloon lost control and ignited a forest fire.

a A hot air balloon Hit a power line and caught fire RochesterEdit, Minnesota. The incident took place on Wednesday, March 20 at around 6:50 pm when, according to preliminary information received from the police, there was a gust of wind. A hot air balloon In power lines while the pilot attempted to land in a field.

Traffic cameras Minnesota Department of Transportation When he captured the moment balloon And as sparks flew from the power line, the basket moved, hanging on the line for a short time before falling from a height of about 20 to 30 feet to the ground. After this, the balloon rose, moving away from the scene.

The video shows how the collision took place balloon A spark exploded in front of the high voltage cable which started a small fire in the forest when it fell on the meadow. Fortunately, police found, the occupants suffered “very minor” damage. “Despite the shocking visual content, those on board managed to escape remarkably unscathed.”According to information from CNBC.

According to him New York PostEvents came to a close Highway 63, between 40th and 48th streets SE. He Rochester Fire Dept A forest fire caused by the accident was quickly mobilized to contain and extinguish it.

He A hot air balloonAfter becoming separated from its basket, it was observed drifting uncontrollably to the southeast until it recovered several kilometers from the crash site. This fact highlights the inherent difficulties in controlling these devices under adverse wind or weather conditions.

Given these events, both Federal Aviation Administration as National Transportation Safety Board An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident and to assess possible additional safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Their combined work seeks to guarantee the safety of participants in ballooning activities and the communities adjacent to their areas of operation.

The increasing popularity of flights in A hot air balloon As a recreational activity it has posed new challenges in terms of regulation and safety. The events in Rochester highlight the importance of establishing clear procedures and preventative measures to protect both balloon occupants and those on the ground.

“Safety is a top priority in all aspects of aviation, including air travel. A hot air balloon“Emphasis on aviation security experts. Pending the conclusion of the official investigation, the ballooning community and authorities are working closely to better understand and mitigate potential risks, ensuring safe adventures in the skies for everyone.