Marco Rubio: “The presence of the Aragua train in the US will cause a great crime wave”

Florida State Republican Senator, Marco Rubiowarned about The presence of criminals affiliated with the Venezuelan criminal group, Tren de Aragua, in the United StatesBecause of the immigration policies of the Joe Biden administration.

In recent months, The FBI has reported the appearance of members of a dangerous transnational gang In states like Texas, Chicago, Miami and New York.

While countries like South America Colombia, Peru and Chile Criminals associated with the organization have been arrested.

For Senator Rubio, No country is “immune” to criminalsBut if “6.2 million” are allowed to enter from anywhere, One percent of them would be criminals, some were already criminals“

“They are not criminals because they are migrants“They are criminals because they are criminals,” the politician emphasized.

In an interview for Fox News, he mentioned the appearance of the Aragua train on North American lands, and He targeted Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

“For example, Venezuela has a criminal gang, the Train de Aragua, a well-known gang that has left Venezuela and terrorized Colombia, Peru and other countries. Some of those people They have found their way to the United States.“What do they do when they come here? Do we think they’re going to be stockbrokers or run a charity organization?” Rubio said.

although, Most of the Venezuelans who have left the country in recent years are “not criminals,” he recalled. But he recalled that “there are hundreds of them who have come.”

“Now these individuals are creating chaos in cities like Chicago and New York, but no place is immune, even Georgia is feeling it now. We have a huge crime wave because some of these people are dangerous criminals.“, warned the senator.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge from El Paso, Texas, Britain Boydwarned in the organization They have evidence that members of Tren de Aragua “crossed the border and have a presence.”