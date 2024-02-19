JOH sends the letter before his hearing

In it, the former president asserts that the allegations against him are part of a conspiracy against him, hatched by his political enemies.

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. He Former President from Honduras, JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ Sent it letter For the Hondurans before them judgment The trial is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20 in New York’s Southern District Court.

Public letter to the Honduran people

JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ

D.O A call to the people of Honduras.

I repeat To my nation and the entire world: I am innocent, a victim of revenge and conspiracy by organized crime groups and political enemies.

Manifest That senior United States officials who served during the time I served as President of the National Congress (2010-2014) and President of Honduras (2014-2022) are knowledgeable about our fight and our actions against drug trafficking, crime. Organized and violence that has bled Honduras and caused grief and pain for our people. These same conflicts and actions are compelling evidence that completely contradicts the theory of the charges against me in the Southern District of New York that accuse me of protecting and supporting drug trafficking.

He pointed These allegations are false and untrue, filled with fabricated lies based on the testimony of accomplice witnesses, all of whom have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking with negotiated agreements with the Southern District Attorney’s office, who are capable of telling any lie. Achieving their revenge against me. and a reduction in their sentences, not paying for their crimes against hundreds of Hondurans, and new identities for their families.

The Honduran people, as well as United States agencies and institutions, know that together with other committed Hondurans we have promoted and achieved a system of tools against drug trafficking, including constitutional amendments to extradition, drug confiscation laws, and more. Illegal Origins, Law Against Money Laundering, Police Reform, Law for the Protection of Airspace, Creation of the Military Police for Public Order, Creation of the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC), and the Population Security Law, which created special laws to strengthen security and justice institutions in Honduras. taxes; In addition, designating MARS and gangs as terrorist organizations, implementing the first extradition, joint work with the United States government in the Alliance for Prosperity Plan, among many others. All these actions were the product of joint and coordinated operations and agreements, agreements of plans, which were known at the highest levels of the United States government, such as the current President of the United States Joe Biden, the former Vice President, senior officials of the State Department, the ambassadors and officials of the USA in Honduras. Senior generals and admirals of the Southern Command, senior leadership of the CIA, senior officials of the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, DEA, INL, DHS, among others.

I take advantage To also call to reflect the United States and Honduran officials and agents who have been with us in our fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, who have closely observed and reported my actions, for which they have been repeatedly congratulated privately and publicly, the defense of these agreements. To perform, operations and actions that resulted in extraordinary achievements for the benefit of two sovereign peoples who fought and succeeded in protecting their citizens.

every day, I am even more convinced that these terrible charges that today have me unjustly locked up in a prison in the United States, far from my family, from my homeland, arose out of revenge against drug traffickers who saw their empires of terror destroyed by our actions. . In turn, these accusations were exploited by politicians in both Honduras and the United States to promote their ideological agenda, using the New York prosecutor’s office as a tool for my political assassination, destroying the Honduran name and image. institutions

I reflect: If I hadn’t done these great and brave actions that benefited millions of Hondurans, the crackdown on drug trafficking, organized crime to destroy their evil empires, I wouldn’t have been charged, extradited, nor would I At worst would have been removed. A possible way out of my country through negotiation and persecution through the political spheres; Surely the drug trade will continue to thrive, its empires to flourish. Honduras will probably continue to be the most violent country in the world and ranks first in the passage of drugs from south to north.

With this Manifest I declare that I will fight for this truth to the last result. Because at stake is not only my life, my name and my freedom, but also the name of my family, my team and colleagues who have carried out this fight, the name of Honduras that has been damaged by all these lies.

thus, Humbly, but forcefully, with courage and a high sense of responsibility, I ask good Hondurans to come with me and help me defend this truth.

I assure you Despite what they have done to us, they have taken away our freedom, our heritage, they have isolated us, they have humiliated us, mocked us, displayed us as trophies and treated us like prisoners of war. Yes, they said. The worst lies about us, the most horrible hate campaign, they have treated us the worst, they have caused tremendous emotional, moral and psychological damage to us, my wife, my children, my mother, my family, despite everything they have done and It will not end, to say all that they have subjected us to, in spite of all that, I say to my country, to my father, if I have to do it, if I have to make the same decisions I will. To them again, I would do it again. Do, because grief, fear and revenge and despair were no longer tolerable in Honduras. So I conclude, I would do it again. What we did was good for Honduras and the United States, which is why I’m asking you to join me in defending the truth, not just my truth and my team’s truth, but also the truth of Honduras.

I call you Today I am in jail for being innocent, to investigate the terrible conspiracy that some dark circles have hatched against me, usually good politicians, officials, journalists, academics and citizens in Honduras, the United States and other countries, who are friends of the USA without political discrimination. ; Don’t keep the truth quiet!

After almost two years of being unjustly detained, the geopolitical conspiracies and conspiracies that existed against me during this time have become clear, to the point of agreeing to kill me and my family, as I understand it. An FBI report that never happened informed me and I brought it to the judge’s attention, how is it possible that this information was withheld from the investigation? How is it possible that the DE itself infiltrated an informant and associate, who passes as a rabbi. Always looking to manipulate my defenses, to hurt me? With the knowledge of the DEA and prosecutors.

I am dealing with these scenarios, such as delayed delivery of information beyond the time frame established by Judge Castel, delivery of malware-infected discovery as stated by court-appointed attorney Anma Greenwood, denial and modification of hearing programming. The counsel, even knowing that the prosecution continued to provide information a few days before the hearing. In addition, the defense requested the judge to adjourn for at least 90 to 180 days to protect my due process rights and effective assistance of counsel because I expressed to the judge my lack of confidence in my defense team. , a request that was denied by the judge knowing that the lawyer Renato Stabile had recently been appointed and needed a long time to effectively prepare and protect my rights. Also, all the restrictions imposed on the use of information from my own memories, from my own experiences as president of the National Congress and as president of Honduras, which the government now considers classified information and they want to limit its use because it is information that proves that All my successful combat actions. For drug trafficking that we have conducted sovereignly with various actors in the US government.

All this hurts me a lot, a feeling of helplessness because I am not having a fair trial, but a trial where the prosecution has a team of countless people and unlimited resources to work on this charge and the other side. , the infiltrators in my defense, along with other DEA associates, blocked any possibility for my families in Honduras to raise funds for my defense expenses. A huge helplessness.

As Edmund Burke says: All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

But I believe that justice will prevail, because the Bible says in James 1:12 and John 8:32: “Blessed is the man who endures trial, for once he is approved, he will receive the crown of life. “The Lord hath promised to them that love him.”

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

I beg you to pray for me so that the truth will prevail as I am imprisoned for being innocent!

New York, February 2024