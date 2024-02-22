Seine-et-Marne: Extraordinary sale of lost packages organized over three days

See my news

What if you have acquired Lost packages ? In any case, this is what will be proposed From Friday 23 to Sunday 25 February 2024 in a hangar in Marles-en-Bree ((Cine et Marne). “This is the third time we have organized such a sale,” says Charlie LoadsOrganizer of this unusual event.

During these three days, this village merchant offers to buy lost packages, that is, mail that never reached its recipient.

7 ton packages

Let alone the most skeptical, this is permitted by market oversight and approval Anti-Waste Act of January 2022, which prohibits the destruction of unsold non-food items, is prohibited. Two possibilities are then available: either these packages and their contents are recycled, or they are put up for sale.

It is on this diagram that Charlie Loads positions himself. “The following weekend, we responded to a call for tenders to acquire the 7 ton semi-trailerFull of lost packages. They will be sold by weight. Three euros for 100 grams,” he sums up.

Not able to open them

The public will then be able to inspect the packages and weigh them to try to find out what is hidden inside. Because it is impossible to open it before buying. This is the only golden rule of this profession. “It’s like a treasure hunt,” says Charlie Lodes. These packages really have everything they come fromAmazon, DHL or even Zalando”

The doors to the hangar, located at 157 Avenue du General de Gaulle, will open on Friday February 23 from 10am to 7pm. Weekend hours will remain the same. “Good deals are gone within the first few hours,” assures the professional. So, if you’re interested, don’t hang around! But after all, one person’s misfortune will make another person’s happiness…

Entry is free. Payment can be made by credit card or by cash.

