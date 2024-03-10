New incident for Boeing: 737 Max lands with pets open

necessary

In early March, an Alaska Airlines plane landed at an airport in Portland, United States, with a compartment dedicated to pets.

More turmoil for Boeing. The aircraft manufacturer has been experiencing control problems for several months. On March 1, a Boeing 737 MAX-8 arriving from Los Cabos, Mexico landed at the Portland airstrip. Once the aircraft came to a stop, the ground team noticed that one of the doors was open. This is the hold in which passengers’ pets travel.

Alaska Airlines flight carrying pets arrives with cargo doors open as carrier and Boeing face $1B lawsuit https://t.co/NWsOLsvgL9 pic.twitter.com/8VvPVsCj7S

— New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2024

In a press release cited by the New York Post, Alaska Airlines defended itself: “Nothing indicated to the crew that the door was unsealed during the flight and all indications were that the door was partially opened after landing.” He added: “Our maintenance teams inspected the aircraft, replaced the spring in the door, tested the door and returned it to service.” Fortunately, no animals were lost or injured.

The company has experienced several setbacks with its MAX models. On Friday, January 5, a cap holder on the same Alaska Airlines 737 MAX-9 disembarked mid-flight. The incident happened shortly after takeoff from the Portland airport. The US Civil Aviation Agency has barred Boeing from increasing the production rate of its 737 MAX until further notice.