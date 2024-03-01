We saw the first surprise package sale in Var… and the content was disappointing

We knew that stores only offered items for one or two euros. Here per kg parcels are sold. For several weeks, it has been organized almost everywhere in France. So the bridegroom had no reason to avoid this new event. And for the first time in the department, a surprise parcel sale – that’s the official name – took place in Frejus, in a wedding hall rented for four days (from 24 to 27 February) for the occasion.

“We’re putting eight tons of merchandise on sale. But given the crowd this morning, there’s a good chance we’ll sell out faster than expected.”The manager of VIP Collis, exults organizer Kader Zaouiti. “We have been doing this business for a month: we buy packages from daystockers that, for one reason or another, have not been delivered and we resell them by the kilo without opening them. Our first sale in the Alpes-Maritimes worked. Very Well. We decided to organize a sale there as there was demand.”.

Information about such “events” is in any case well disseminated. This is evidenced by the people who, despite the very obvious drop in temperature, stood still in front of the gates of the Palace of the Rings on Saturday morning. And the queue continued to grow throughout the morning, spilling out into the streets serving La Palud’s industrial zone.

Despite the temperature dropping significantly, crowds lined the front of the Palais des Annexes in Frejus for this first surprise package sale. Photo by Florian Escoffier.

A lot of curiosity

When the sale begins, customers rush to the table where hundreds of surprise packages are placed in bulk. As the packages are forbidden to open, with their senses alert, they feel the packages, shake them, weigh them, hoping for a good deal. Photo by Florian Escoffier.

Arriving among the first, Didier doesn’t expect much from this sale. “I came here to find, to see the system”, believes this 65-year-old retiree. Before adding: “You never know, I could leave with a cell phone or a computer without knowing it. But I really don’t believe that.”.

A little further in line, Karin, who woke up purposefully at 7:00 am. “To put all the odds on my side” – seems to have made his case better. “I’ve budgeted 60 euros or a four kilo package. I’m not here to buy things from Sheen. But, without knowing what’s in the package, I might feel like crap.”This is what the 50-year-old Frejusian says.

Accompanied by friends and family, the two Beatrices, Lilou and Enola, granddaughters of one of them, made the trip. “Something else to do during the kids’ holidays. Because we’re curious. And also because we think the concept is fun.”. Of the two Béatrice still finds the price – 15 euros – a bit high per kilo. “If you get two 500g packets of pasta, it’s expensive”He laughs.

To resell immediately

To avoid chaos, organizers bring customers into groups of twenty people. Once in the “AliExpress Cave”, customers have fifteen minutes to make their purchases. Photo by Florian Escoffier.

Large bags under their arms in anticipation of their purchases, Ludivine, Magali and their daughter Kiara are clearly not here to joke. Especially coming from Pagomas (Alps-Maritimes), they thought carefully about the question. “We decided that we will buy packages of 10 kg each. Strategically, it is better to choose smaller packages. My daughter Kiara wants to bring back a pair of shoes or Sony Angels, figurines designed to decorate smartphones, the price is very low.”Magali says. “Whatever I buy today I have to resell later and make a profit”Ludivine clearly accepts.

When the door was opened at 10 a.m., the waiting girl stepped out again. To avoid chaos, organizers admit only twenty people at a time. They have 15 minutes to make their purchases, weigh them on the scale and pay. “You can touch the packages, feel them, but you don’t open them!”, recalls Kadar. Boxes are the most in demand after packages. Also, very quickly, only soft packages are left on the table. “We favor boxes. It’s in these packages that we’re most likely to get cell phones or computers. At Slack, there’s often just clothes.”As an expert assures Jean-Francois.

Nothing stops buyers, not even a triple fracture in the leg. Jean-Francois came as a family with three of his four children. “It will be fun for them to open the packages. It’s like Christmas,” explains the father. Photo by Florian Escoffier.

Disappointment in spite of everything

The facts do not necessarily prove it to be true. On the terrace at the exit, a few impatient people open their packages. By spending 100 euros, Karin exceeded her budget. And even in two boxes she was able to buy, “There are only clothes”. and an electric device for cleaning the face. “Chinese Things”She was visibly disappointed. “Even if we expect it a little”.

Despite their knowledge of parcel transportation, Anour and his delivery driver friends aren’t having much luck. “This is a return only for items purchased from AliExpress, the Chinese online commerce giant”.

Arms loaded with large bags, the groom’s three brothers Qais, Badi and Yasin are enjoying the present moment. “Instead of going to PMU, we come here to spend money. To please our wives and our children. We don’t expect anything. That way, we can only get good surprises”.

Vincent couldn’t wait to get home to start opening his packages. BINGO: He came across the attached watch. Photo by Florian Escoffier.

Once the packages have been selected, you must use the scale to determine the purchase price based on 15 euros per kilo. Photo by Florian Escoffier.