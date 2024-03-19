Airbus throws in the towel on the Atos file

Airbus held exclusive negotiations with Atos.

Information Le Figaro – The aircraft manufacturer has decided not to take over Atos’ cyber security and big data activities. The group is in a more critical situation than ever.

A new twist on the Athos soap opera. Grouped under the BDS entity, aircraft manufacturer Airbus is throwing in the towel after entering into exclusive talks a few weeks ago with Atos around the sale of the French group’s cyber security and big data activities.

Information, published by the first Le Figaro The announcement was made before the stock market opened. In a laconic press release, Atos confirms that it has “It has been informed that discussions with Airbus regarding the sale of its BDS (Big Data and Security) business will not continue”. “Atos analyzes the resulting situation and actively evaluates strategic options that will take into account the sovereignty requirements of the French state”Also explains the group.

Obviously, on the stock market side, the news was greeted as a new explosion for the company chaired by Jean-Pierre Mustier. The first exchanges on the markets saw a price drop of over 20%…