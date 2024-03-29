Secret Wars Theory Proves Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Can’t Die Because She Has The MCU Together

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is a highlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character with a major following in the fandom. However, no Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessThe character was unofficially turned into a villain, and as far as the MCU is concerned, killed off.

However, a new one Secret Wars A theory has emerged, which could prove that the character is not only alive in the MCU, but impossible to kill, however the character may have taken on different character traits from the comics. This could potentially pave the way for Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the MCU, and also solidify her status as an important character in the storyline going forward.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff Takes Over as Molecule Man in the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was labeled as a Nexus Being, similar to Molecule Man in the comics. We’ve also seen that every alternate universe we’ve visited in the MCU has a Scarlet Witch. Tea Secret Wars The theory we’re referring to here essentially states that Wanda is going to be the MCU slot-in for Molecule Man, who is needed to hold the universe together. If a certain universe’s Molecule Man dies, the entire universe will collapse, which becomes an active plot point in the 2015 Secret Wars storyline in the comics.

Given how powerful Wanda is, the character could be in some sort of magically induced suspended animation instead of dying, although the character might be afraid to use her powers after seeing the destruction she has caused. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesss However, this character could be instrumental in defeating Kangana, or whoever replaces her in the upcoming films. This nicely sets up Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the MCU, which fans have been waiting for a while.

Killing Wanda could lead to the collapse of the universe she’s in, putting the Illuminati in a Catch 22 situation.

If Wanda is truly the linchpin that holds whatever universe it is together, the Illuminati of Earth 838 may not be so eager to harm their universe’s Wanda. Given that Wanda was the Earth 199999 that defeated the Illuminati, the Illuminati could invade and try to kill her, with a new number, hoping to save the Multiverse.

The Illuminati have made it clear that they will prioritize their reality over all others, and this could mean that they can invade Earth 199999 without any qualms about killing Wanda to protect their universe, which could lead them to face the Avengers. . This allows a new team of heroes to be assembled to form a new core team of Avengers, who will govern the next few phases of the MCU.