Kim Kardashian is a monster in Part 2 (Trailer).

FX has finally unveiled the trailer for the second installment of American Horror Story Delicate starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

We almost forgot that the season is not over yet. About 6 months after the end of the first part, America’s Scary Story The rest and will return for the end of the season fragile.

New trailer for the second part ofAmerican Horror Story: Fragile Roberts’ character has nightmares of an arachnid creature coming out of his stomach.

Based on the novel fragile state By Daniel Valentine, published last year, AHS: Fragile Roberts stars as Anna Alcott, an up-and-coming actress who is about to win an Oscar but also wants a baby.

Her struggle to “get it all” has brought her into the clutches of Siobhan Corbin (Kim Kardashian), a brash publicist who may have connections to the dark arts. And as the trailer shows, she begins to show her true colors as a manipulative monster.

American Horror Story Slim Returns April 3 on FX and airs in US+24 on MyCanal.

American Horror Story Slim – Trailer