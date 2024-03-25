Kim Kardashian kisses Emma Roberts in the new AHS trailer

The first trailer for American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 Kim Kardashian is left slapping and kissing Emma Roberts.

The Ryan Murphy-directed horror series is no stranger to producing LGBTQ+ moments on screen, playing a rotation of heroes and villains over 12 seasons, from Patti LuPone singing in a gay bathhouse to lesbian favorite Sarah Paulson.

Now, the latest season is adding to this legacy Keeping up with the Kardashians the star

The summary reads: “In American Horror Story: Fragile, after several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears something is targeting her – and her quest for motherhood.”

The trailer opens with Anna eating a bone and confessing to Siobhan (Kim Kardashian): “Something’s happening to me.” The next thing we know, spider-like images are emerging from the mother’s stomach.

The current series is based on Daniel Valentine Rosemary’s Baby– inspired horror novel fragile stateAnd Roberts plays an A-list Hollywood star shooting for an Oscar while trying to start a family with her husband Dexter Harding (Matt Zuccry).

As she grows increasingly paranoid that her pregnancy is being sabotaged by a sinister presence, played by Cara Delevingne, she is coached through the murky waters of international fame and a troubled pregnancy by her cutthroat but ever-loyal manager, Siobhan. .

The appearance marks Kardashian’s major TV debut role. Fans may remember him on the big screen in 2008 A disaster movie, in which her character is crushed by a meteorite. After that, she appeared in the 2013 romance/thriller Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage CounselorAnd as himself of the ocean eye Five years later.

American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 Premieres April 3 at 10pm on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK.