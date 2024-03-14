Season 2 of The Last of Us (HBO) filming until August?

A month after shooting began for season 2 of The Last of Us (HBO), the production’s expiration date is becoming clear. According to the DGC documents, it will last till August 21, 2024.

The February 12, HBO rolls up its cameras in Canada to film the sequel category The Last of Us. After the first season at A decisive success And the audiencethere Season 2 It is also eagerly awaited.

The production once again intends to provide the means for a sequel that lives up to the original, but also for the material it adopts, ie. The Last of Us Part II, One of the most rewarding video games in history… even if it takes time!

Long-term shoot

The new season will probably be shot in six monthsin between February 12 and August 21, 2024. We know this from a March 8 document from the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC). That’s about it Official product list Current and upcoming British ColumbiaProvinces that host HBO crews for filming.

Among the dozens of series and movies listed, we find a specific program titled Mega Sword ” Taking a look at the names involved, we quickly realize that this is the code name for Season 2 The Last of Us.

In fact, the second season of this project “ Mega Sword » is produced by Bear and Pear Productions, Inc.A company that owns Co-produced season 1 of The Last of Us. Additionally, both the mentioned directors are compatible with Season 2 of the game adaptation of Naughty Dog.

fact, Craig Mazin is this showrunner of series, the fact that he even goes behind the camera. another name, Mark MylodThere is one Announcement of new directors For this second season.

Craig Mazin. Mark Mylod.

Season 2 is expected for 2025

Filming is six months Half as much for the first season. For this, the HBO teams put up their cameras Alberta No July 2021 to June 2022. That said, a year or half of filming remains exceptional for a television series.

Whether it’s season 1 or later, it’s explained by the temporality of the source material. The First video game opus The Last of Us Effectively extends throughout the year. Part IIFor its part, mainly presents three seasons: thewinterThe spring Andthe summer. Therefore, six months should be allowed to capture each of these periods in the Canadian territories.

Finally, some rumors suggest that New short season. In fact, the first had nine episodes, ten of which were initially filmed before the first two were merged. This time we just might have Seven. Therefore, a shorter filming time makes more sense.

So, with the end of filming scheduled for August, it looks like Joel and Ellie’s adventures will continue. 2025as was HBO said. Once production is complete, teams will hand over to post-production. It will then be time to refine the whole thing into contextspecial effectsound, and, of course, Marketing.

Are you waiting to find out The next season of The Last of Us (HBO) ? Tell us in the comments!