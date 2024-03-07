This is the most OP role in League of Legends, but no one wants to play it for the right reasons!

When we start playing League of Legends, we try all the roles to find the one or the one that suits us best. But it seems that there is one person who is experiencing real rejection from the community, a role that is nevertheless crucial and considered the most OP by the developers. A disappointment that is unfortunately easily explained.

A thankless role?

According to League of Legends Gamer Designer Freak, the jungler role is unpopular, and this is why buffs make players more interested in it. Nonsense to many. The community agrees that the role is unpopular, but reforming it would be a big mistake. For him, this is the most powerful role in Summoner’s Rift, and so his unpopularity is not directly related to his power. No, players don’t want to wander into a jungle camp anymore it’s easier: The jungler is simply under a lot of pressure and is the one who is systematically blamed for everything.

Freak stated that the jungler role was unpopular, so it will be buffed. It’s true that jungle is unpopular, but that doesn’t change the fact that the role still has the most influence on the game and it’s still possible that he can dominate the entire game in the first 15 minutes. The unpleasantness of the jungle is not due to the weakness of the role, in fact it is quite the opposite. The jungle has too much influence, responsibility and control over the game for most players to feel comfortable there. On the other hand, there is the toxic and stressful part of being wild. Since you have a huge influence on the game, the other 4 players expect a lot from the jungler. – Your top piled up and died: He blames his own jungler.

– Your mid piled up and died: He blames his own jungler

– Your bot crashes and dies: He blames his own jungler.

– You can’t get any drakes because your bot lane has completely lost control of the bottom side: Team blames the savages

– Your top laner lost control of the top side and you couldn’t take Void Larva / Rift Herald: it’s the jungler’s fault It is the most op role in the game. But it is toxic and stressful. Games are supposed to be fun. If it isn’t fun, it will be unpleasant. Stop being so narrow minded and please don’t optimize the most OP role in the game because of riot players lack of empathy.

Players in tune

A statement that resonated in the community, and many players wanted to support the words of the author of the Reddit post. “All the laners killed while pushing: it’s my jungler’s fault”To which another member adds “Meanwhile, his vision score is 2 and he’s not even using the free ward provided by Riot.”

Another also explains why he passed on the role, a situation that echoes the original post: “I agree with this. I played jungle for several dozen of my friends’ fivesomes and frankly, it made me so toxic to my friends that I had to move into another role. Pressure to do well every game, follow everyone. Three lanes, enemy “Hunting a jungler and winning an attack with every objective was very strong. It felt like every time we faced an enemy jungler that played that role, we automatically lost because I was breaking through the jungle.”

In fact, it’s hard to find data to prove what players say, but one thing has long been certain.Junglers face a lot of pressure in games. His role remains crucial to victory, but if a player in this position is constantly blamed, he will not be able to perform at his best. This case shows once again that, unfortunately, toxicity still greatly affects our sports.