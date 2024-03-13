A massive update is available, here are the changes

Some of you may have grown up with Minecraft. Chances are you’ve participated in a Mojang adventure at least once in your life. In any case, this name should not be unfamiliar to you. Even after all these years of existence, the scope of the cubic game remains Dantesque. But to continue involving the community in the experience, regular monitoring from the developers is necessary. On this topic, a new patch has been released by the studio, and it is quite significant.

A huge new patch for Minecraft

The update in question brings several major changes in scale, starting with an increase in wolf lives. Yes, from now on, they are more resistant, and therefore less likely to die from a stray arrow. An update that will go perfectly with the new variants for the faithful companion. We can say that it is a beautiful gift. Apart from that, there are some additions which are currently in the experimental stage. They will officially arrive with 1.21, but we already have a taste of it.

We have, for example, the “Bogged”, a new type of skeleton that shoots poison arrows. On the other hand, they are quick to kill, and they are slow. We also note the “vault”, a special cube containing a set of treasures and resources. You just need the right key to open it, and that’s it. Be careful, they can only be found in one specific location: “Trial Chamber”. As you can see, the future looks bright for Minecraft, and it’s not going to stop.

We have listed most of the new features in this update. If you want to know more, you can visit the official Minecraft website address. We will not go into details for the simple reason that we are mainly dealing with various and varied amendments. They affect stability, gameplay, monsters, cubes, in short, everything goes into it. Obviously, this gives us another good reason to relaunch, which clearly hasn’t said its last word. Will this be the case one day? We can ask ourselves this question.